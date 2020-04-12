The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has mounted COVID-19 Public Education Campaign to ensure the public adhere to the preventive protocols.



The NCCE COVID-19 Public Education Campaign is being undertaken with the Church of Pentecost, which has provided mobile cinema van to sensitise people within the Region.



Mr Wilson Raphael Arthur, the NCCE Ashanti Regional Director, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday, said the four- week campaign would be carried out in 22 districts, mainly at community lorry stations, market square, radio stations, whistle stops and information centres.



This forms part of government’s efforts at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic by sensitising the public on its dangers.



“We are also explaining the precautionary measures by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in local languages to ensure that everyone understands,” Mr Arthur said.



The campaign emphasises on regular handwashing with soap under running water, frequent use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, adopting social distancing at all times, and avoiding handshakes.



Mr Arthur said the NCCE Campaign team encouraged the public to adopt the habit of covering the mouth and nose with disposable tissue paper when coughing and sneezing to prevent others from any infections whatsoever.



Also, the public were advised to stop touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, he said.



The Campaign Team took the opportunity to explain to the public the essence of the lockdown, which is all about contact tracing to identify those people who might have the infection from those already diagnosed, Mr Arthur said.



The team observed that a cross section of the public, especially communities not under lockdown, were not observing the social distancing protocol, he said, but it intermittently cautioned them to desist from such act.