Stephen Curry became the first NBA player to make 3,500 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry passed the mark midway through the first quarter and finished with 37 points, including six three-pointers, as the Warriors came through 124-120.

The 35-year-old also scored 12 straight points in less than two minutes in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

It ended a three-game losing streak for the Warriors.

Team-mate Klay Thompson, who moved into ninth place on the career three-pointer leaderboard, finished with 24 points while four others scored in double figures for the Warriors.

Cam Thomas had a game-high 41 points for the Nets, who had two shots at either a tie or a lead in the final one minute and 28 seconds before losing for the third time in four outings on a five-game trip.