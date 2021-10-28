Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The 2021-22 season will continue through the week of Friday 29 October to Thursday 4 November 2021.

The morning of Saturday 30 October features a double-header of games, as the Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets (01:45 LIVE on ESPN 2) before the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks at the Ball Arena in Colorado (04:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The Hornets will be looking to up their game and head coach James Borrego has identified rising star LaMelo Ball as the man to lead them forward: “I want him to take the reins of this program,” Borrego explained. “He’s the quarterback, the floor general and for us to take that next step he must run this team, not only on the offensive end but the defensive end as well.”

The Nuggets, meanwhile, will need Michael Porter Jr. to step up in the absence of Jamal Muray, who is still in rehab from a torn ACL. “I’m gonna be aggressive, obviously,” Porter said. “There will be a bigger role where more shots will naturally come. But my goal is to help the team win. So without Jamal, I’m gonna have to be more assertive – but I’m always assertive.”

The coach added, “A lot of his success last year was based on instinct and feel. Now his next step is managing who we are, his personnel around him and understanding the league in general. So our conversation has been around our team, our strengths, our values and understanding his teammates.”

The third and final live NBA Regular Season game for the week arrives on the evening of Sunday 31 October, as the Mavericks head home from Denver and take on the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center in Texas (20:30 LIVE on ESPN).

The Mavericks’ outstanding form in the Pre-Season marked them out as a team to watch, with the influence of new head coach Jason Kidd already making an impact.

“It will be very interesting,” fourth-year guard Jalen Brunson said. “Coach Kidd will be great for us. He brings something different. We will just have to adjust how different it is. It will be for the better. I played for Rick [Carlisle, former Mavs coach] my first three years. He gave me an opportunity to be the player I was, and he gave me confidence. I think it will be an interesting change and I am really excited for it. I think it will be real fun.”

