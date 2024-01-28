LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 145-144 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors as he secured bragging rights over Steph Curry.

James, the oldest player in the NBA at 39, scored 36 points plus a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists.

James secured victory by sinking his two free throws with just a second remaining on the clock.

Curry managed a game-high 46 points and seven assists on the losing side.

Four-time MVP James acknowledged his duel with Curry was one he would look back fondly on when his career is over.

“Steph came to me after the game and said ‘how does it keep getting better?'” James said.

“It’s something that you will truly take all in when you are done playing.

“When you are able to watch with your grandkids and say that I played against one of the best ever to play this game.”

The Warriors grabbed a one-point lead thanks to a superb 28-foot, three-point jumper from Curry with 5.2 seconds left.

Klay Thompson took the game into the second period of overtime after his 25-foot three-pointer with seven seconds remaining before James had the final word.

MVP Embiid sits out as Nuggets beat 76ers

NBA defending champions Denver Nuggets clinched a 111-105 win over Philadelphia 76ers, who were without star centre Joel Embiid.

Embiid became one of only 10 players in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game when the 76ers beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-123 last week.

Reigning MVP Embiid went through his pre-match warm-up but was withdrawn by the team’s medical staff with soreness in his knee.

It was the 11th game Embiid has missed this season, and he can only afford to sit out six more to remain eligible for the league’s awards, including MVP.

Two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic top scored with 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray added 23 points.