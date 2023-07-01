Newly promoted side, Nations FC, have confirmed the appointment of Kasim Ocansey Mingle as their new head coach ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The veteran trainer joins the side after leaving Bechem United at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Johnson Smith who managed to secure promotion to the top flight will serve as an assistant.

𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐆𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑!!!



𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐦 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛.



𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐄𝐒𝐄#NationsFC #Abrankese pic.twitter.com/F5Kc9hFzJB — Nations Football Club (@nationsfcgh) June 30, 2023

Having secured qualification from the Division One League to the Ghana Premier League, Nations FC is aiming to emerge as a top club in the top flight.

Kasim Mingle has established himself as one of the top coaches in the domestic top-flight following back-to-back performances in the league with the Hunters.

After 34 matches in the Ghana Premier League this season, Kasim Mingle’s Bechem United amassed 54 points in 34 matches, where they finished 3rd on the league log behind Aduana FC and eventual Champions Medeama SC.

Nations FC will play their home games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.