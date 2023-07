Newly promoted side, Nations FC, have confirmed the appointment of Kasim Ocansey Mingle as their new head coach ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The veteran trainer joins the side after leaving Bechem United at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Johnson Smith who managed to secure promotion to the top flight will serve as an assistant.

Having secured qualification from the Division One League to the Ghana Premier League, Nations FC is aiming to emerge as a top club in the top flight.

Kasim Mingle has established himself as one of the top coaches in the domestic top-flight following back-to-back performances in the league with the Hunters.

After 34 matches in the Ghana Premier League this season, Kasim Mingleโ€™s Bechem United amassed 54 points in 34 matches, where they finished 3rd on the league log behind Aduana FC and eventual Champions Medeama SC.

Nations FC will play their home games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.