The National Service Scheme (NSS) has reacted to claims that it owes personnel three months arrears in allowance.

It said personnel have been paid up to December 2021, noting all it owes the personnel is January and February allowances.

Director for Corporate Affairs at the NSS, Armstrong Esaah, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

Over the last couple of days, scores of National Service personnel have taken to social media to lament the delay in the disbursement of their monthly allowances.

Some personnel who expressed worry on social media said the delay in the payment of allowance has made life difficult for them, especially in the wake of the recent economic hardship.

Reacting to the concerns, Mr Esaah who acknowledged the concerns of the NSS personnel said they were working around the clock to make payment.

He gave the assurance that the January allowance will be paid before Friday as plans were far advanced to clear all the arrears.

“We sympathise with the service personnel; we understand their plight and we are doing everything possible to pay them within the shortest possible time” Mr. Esaah added.