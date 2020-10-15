The National Service Scheme has opened registration for service personnel posted to the educational sector.

Registration of service personnel posted to the educational sector was suspended as a result of inactivity in school, due to the Covid-19 break.

Ashanti Regional Director of the scheme, Mr. Opoku Mensah, says management has decided to reopen the space for registration as a result of the lifting of restrictions on some levels in JHS and SHS.

He revealed this in a studio discussion with Nhyira FMs Papa Nyameke on its Morning Show Programme popularly called Kuro Yi Mu Nsem.

“We decided to suspend the registration of service personnel in the education sector because schools were not comprehensively opened during the general registration.

He continued saying that “after further discussions, management has decided to open registration. Therefore anyone posted to the education sector who was initially asked to hold on with the registration can come and register”.