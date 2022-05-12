The National Security Ministry has withdrawn its operatives from the Tema Harbour.

In a memo sighted by JoyNews, the National Security Ministry stated that the withdrawal forms part of a rationalisation programme.

“This decision is in response to calls by the Economic Management Team for a rationalisation of the number of security agencies involved in physical inspection at the port given ongoing operations by the joint port Control Unit(JPCU) and the Revenue, Assurance Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) team,” portions of the memo indicated.

According to the Ministry, the “withdrawal also forms part of efforts by the Ministry of National Security to enhance ongoing operations towards addressing the threat of violent extremism in view of the surge in activities of same to the littoral West African States.”

The officers will now be re-assigned to help deal with the threat of terrorist attacks in Ghana.

Read full memo below:

Your office is apprised of the decision of this Ministry to withdraw its operatives from the Tema Harbour, effective 3rd May, 2022.

This decision is in response to calls by the Economic Management Team for a rationalisation of the number of security agencies involved in physical inspection at the port given ongoing operations by the Joint Port Control Unit (JPCU) and the Revenue, Assurance Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) team.

The withdrawal also forms part of efforts by the Ministry of National Security to enhance ongoing operations towards addressing the threat of violent extremism in view of the surge in activities of same to littoral West African States.

Notwithstanding the withdrawal of personnel of this Ministry from the Tema Habour, the Ministry of National Security shall provide the needed assistance to the relevant agencies in the conduct of surgical operations at the Tema Harbour when required.

Submitted for your information and necessary action.