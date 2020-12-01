The National Security official who assaulted a uniformed officer of the Ghana Armed Forces has been interdicted.

The official who has been identified in a Ministry of Information statement as Gerard Nana Osei-Tutu will also become a subject of investigation alongside his interdiction.

The Ministry of Information statement issued on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and signed by the Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah also condemned the attack on the military officer.

A video of the icidence that has since gone viral had the military officer being pulled from his car into another vehicle over what Gerrard and his cohorts say is his refusal to give way to vehicle.

According to a Chronicle newspaper, the officer was allegedly assaulted by the National Security Operatives before being taken to the Michel Camp military base.

But, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said upon the President’s instruction, the Ministry responsible for National Security, has interdicted, with immediate effect, the said Mr Osei-Tutu and has commenced a full investigation into the incident.

Read full statement below: