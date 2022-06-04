The Ministry of National Security has announced the movement of suspicious persons on the hills of Bunkprungu-Nankpanduri District in the North-East Region.

Though the Ministry says similar intelligence was gathered at Garu in the Upper East Region, the activities of these suspicious persons are not known yet.

The persons are said to be aboard motorbikes, dressed in apparel covering their faces and seen heading towards the mountainous areas in the Garu District.

These were contained in a statement copied to the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Inspector-General of Police.