The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) under the Ministry of Education has announced a change of its name.

The NIB is now referred to as the National Schools Inspectorate Authority.

The outfit explains the change is in pursuant to Section 87 of the new Education Regulatory Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

ALSO READ:

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director of General Administration at the Board, Mrs Rita Eva Arthur.

Read the statement below: