National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu has called on government to disinfect all mosques and Muslim education facilities nationwide.

Speaking at the virtual Eid-ul-Fitr celebration held at the GBC studio, the National Chief Imam through his spokesperson Shiekh Aremeyaw Shaibu said the act will help curb the spread of the virus among worshipers when the ban on public gathering is lifted.

“The lifting of the ban on social gathering is highly anticipated, we want to strongly suggest that in the event that these restrictions are lifted, Muslim worship places and educational facilities and other centres will have a certain comprehensive programme of disinfection,” he stated.

He commended all Muslims for exhibiting responsibility and adhering to the President Akufo-Addo’s directives on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“Ghanaian Muslims behaved responsibly, and accepted those restrictions. Even as I speak, we still complying one of the reasons for which, no Muslim in this country are meeting in any open space to say their prayer.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo urged Muslims to stay at home and observe this years’ Ramadan with fasting and supplications.

In the beginning of the Ramadan fast, the President said it is regrettable Muslims will have to do all their prayers at home but explained that it has become necessary to protect people from the dangers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The National Chief Imam also lauded the President for the periodic update on the Covid-19 status of the country.

“We encourage you [President] to forge ahead with any measure necessary in your thinking and the advice of your technical advisors to contain or curb the further spread of the virus.”