Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed that just a little portion of government’s annual budget has been spent on the National Cathedral.

Speaking on the state broadcaster, GTV on Sunday, Mr Ofori-Atta described the project as a righteous one that is key to national transformation and spirituality.

Government has in the last week been criticised following revelations that nearly GH¢ 200 million of taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the National Cathedral project.

But clarifying matters, the Finance Minister said “Government has spent about GH¢ 30 billion in terms of our expenditure, I think this year, we’ve spent at least GH¢ 25 million on the National Cathedral, which is one-thousandth [of the budget].”

As a Finance Minister, Mr Ofori-Atta said the Akufo-Addo government is not focused on just the economic benefits of the project but is committed to building “a righteous state in which the Lord promises.”

Meanwhile, the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has questioned the procedure government has employed in its quest to undertake the project.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration first proclaimed the project as a private and personal pledge, however, public funds are now been siphoned to facilitate the task.

This, Mr Ablakwa noted is illegal and unacceptable.

“The whole arrangement is just deeply embedded in illegality and lack of forthrightness.

“Government’s conduct lacks transparency and humility and the heights of lawlessness. I am deeply worried that these imminent priests who have collectively united this nation have been put together by President [Akufo-Addo] and are engaging in this lawlessness,” he said on JoyNews’ The Probe.

The outspoken politician further asked government to come clean on the position of the project.

“You don’t build a National Cathedral based on lies and deception,” he stated.