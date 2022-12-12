The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has asked the government to stop funding the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

According to him, the project is unproductive and not necessary in these circumstances.

This recommendation is part of 10 measures Togbe has proffered to the government to help solve the current economic crisis.

The venerable chief made the recommendation in a 14-paged document over the weekend.

He listed the National Cathedral as among non-essential and unproductive projects that must be suspended.

Other suggestions also included the suspension of allowance paid to political appointees and others.

“Implementation of other expenditure reduction measures to affect, among others, number of political appointments, allowances paid to public sector employees, foreign scholarships, foreign travel, vehicle procurement, and end of service benefits,” he added.

Already, the Finance Ministry has revealed that an amount of ¢339,003,064.86 has been released for the construction of the project.

The Ministry also added that a total amount of ¢113,040,654.86 has been paid to the consulting firm for the construction of the Cathedral, Messers Sir David Adjaye and Associates.

This was contained in a document from the Ministry to the parliamentary Adhoc Committee that probed the Minority’s censure motion against the Finance Minister.

According to the Ministry, the latest amount spent was ¢25 million in March 2022, which was the Government of Ghana’s contribution to the construction of the Cathedral.