The staff of National Ambulance Service has met the Governing Board of the service to deliberate on issues bothering the service.

Deliberations between the board and the staff ranges from operations of the service at the various departments and unit to challenges.

The meeting is also meant to give an opportunity to the staff and board to familiarize themselves with each other. It also enhances good rapport between the duo.

Addressing the durbar, the board chairman, Nana Wiafe Ababio commended the management and staff of the service for their dedication.

“ This gathering holds a great importance as it provides us the great opportunity to foster strong connections and mutual understanding between the Governing Board and the hardworking staff members, l commend each one of you for your dedication to our noble mission “ he said

The Chief Executive Officer for the service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah also urged all EMTs to be proud of their profession.

“ Don’t ever regret joining the National Ambulance Service because it’s a career you can still practice when you go on retirement,” he stated

In an open forum, the various department and unit were given the opportunity to summon their roles and challenges they are encountering.

The board members who were present at the durbar were the Chairman, Nana Wiafe Ababio, CEO, Prof Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Dr Nsiah Boateng, Madam Fanny Simpson, Mr Solomon Gbolo Gayoni, Mr Divine Yao Ayidzoe, ACP Dr Samuel Kwame Ofori, Brig. Gen. Gordon Alexis Obiri Appiah, Mr Gaani Micheal Dimongso, Dr Kwame Nyame, Mr Abubakar Ramadan, Mr Marion Okoh- Owusu and Hon. Solomon Namliit Board.