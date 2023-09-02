As part of efforts to scrutinise research in the organization, the National Ambulance Service has inaugurated an Institutional Review Board (IRB).

The eight-member board is tasked with ensuring that the research activities of the Service are conducted ethically and in accordance with globally recognised standards.

Speaking at the event, held at the conference room of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) headquarters, on August 31, 2023, the Board Chairman, Nana Wiafe Ababio commended the Chief Executive Officer of the service and his team for their immense dedication to the growth of the Service.

He added that, the inauguration of the NAS Institutional Review Board is a significant step to help protect and respect the human rights of all the subjects of research.

“l would like to express my gratitude to the CEO, Prof Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah and his team who have tirelessly worked to set up the NAS IRB. Your dedication to the cause of ethical research is commendable and your efforts will have a lasting impact on the National Ambulance Service’s reputation. The inauguration of this board is a significant step forward to protect and respect human rights,” he stated.

Chairman of the Institutional Review Board, Prof Aaron Lawson, 2nd from the right

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the members, Prof. Aaron Lawson thanked the board for the opportunity given to them and added that the composition of the board is strong, an indication that it can deliver on its mandate.

“Looking at the membership of the NAS IRB, I see a strong membership of people who have been carefully selected from the various disciplines and with this we can deliver to help the work of the Service. On behalf of my members, we thank the National Ambulance Service for this opportunity,” he stated.

The eight-member board is made up of Prof. Aaron Lawson – Chairman, Prof Elvis Tiburu, Prof Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Dr Felicia Birch Freeman, Lawyer Alhaj Inua Yussif, Mr. Anass Shieba Seidu, Paramedic Mohammed Najeeb Mahama and Mrs Fati Masoud Salifu.