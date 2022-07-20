The newly elected National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed his gratitude to the delegates.

Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, said he understands the responsibility placed on him.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 19, he assured the party folks he won’t disappoint them.

According to him, he will do everything possible to build a formidable party ahead of the 2024 elections.

“I am exceedingly grateful to the Almighty God and to all delegates of our party for the trust they have reposed in me. I am very much aware of the huge responsibility placed on my humble shoulders in this role and I cannot afford to disappoint.

“I pledge, with the help of God, to do everything in my ability to ensure that we organise a very formidable party for the 2024 election.”

Nana B at the conference grounds

In that same post, the former Youth Organiser of the party insisted that the NPP is the only party that can make the country better.

As a result, he urged all members of the party to work together with the new executives to “break the eight.”

“The NPP must stay in government to keep the hope of building a prosperous Nation alive and with all hands on deck, we can make history by winning the 2024 elections.

“I remain absolutely committed to making this a reality and I count on your collective support to make this happen.”

Nana B won the contest to become the National Organiser at a party conference organized at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Nana B polled 2,870 to win the contest from a total of 5,550 valid votes cast.

His closest contender, the former Tema East Member of Parliament, Titus-Glover polled 2,274.