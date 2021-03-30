Ghana’s social media was inundated with birthday messages and well wishes for President Nana Akufo-Addo on his birthday on March 29.

The president trended on Twitter, not for an election petition or any other political reason, but for his 77th birthday.

Many eulogised the President for being an inspiration to many and praised him for his outstanding efforts in governing the country.

Some state officials, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who referenced Gyakie’s ‘My mind dey for you’, eulogised him.

Happy Birthday Mr. President.❤️

🎶 My mind dey for you.🎶😉 pic.twitter.com/MzkNl1XcSR — Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@RAkufoAddo) March 29, 2021

#NanaAt77 Happy Bday sir. The lessons we learn at your feet are beyond what we could glean from any lecture hall. Keep soldiering on for God and country. pic.twitter.com/Gf26zZcEMr — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 29, 2021

Below are more reactions from other users on social media:

One hell of a fighter! He never gave up on his ambition to lead the country. Happy birthday Nana! You are an inspiration!!! #NanaAt77 — Jacob agyei (@AJJacobAgyei) March 29, 2021

Happy Birthday Mr President, may the good Lord grants you good health and more energy to push this country forward#NanaAt77 pic.twitter.com/qMkc5kA01A — Katakyie K. Karikari (@Okat_KKarikari) March 29, 2021

Happy birthday to Addo Showboy

May the good Lord favor you with more wisdom! @NAkufoAddo #NanaAt77 pic.twitter.com/GwptiayxUr — TIA|BROWN🕊💔 (@owusuafriyie_1) March 29, 2021

Joyeux anniversaire Monsieur le président de Ghana

Que Dieu te bénisse.#NanaAt77 pic.twitter.com/3p0IWCLoHi — GHMUG☆BE 🇬🇭🇿🇼🇳🇬🌬 (@yesemewonyansa) March 29, 2021

Happy birthday Mr President. You’re fighting a good fight and we appreciate all you do🙌 #NanaAt77 pic.twitter.com/rg54x1pK5i — Girls Education Initiative of Ghana (@GirlsEdGH) March 29, 2021

Happy birthday daddy May God continue to bless you 🙏#NanaAt77 — Kobby🐝✈️ (@asaberewofa) March 29, 2021

#NanaAt77 Today, we get to celebrate you; an exceptional leader whose unparalleled exploits have brought happiness and significant progress to many Ghanaian youth.



Happy birthday 77th birthday to @NAkufoAddo Wishing you good health and long life #NanaAddo pic.twitter.com/tgNkkgB1rQ — Positive Vibes (@gbande_ben) March 29, 2021