President Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s social media was inundated with birthday messages and well wishes for President Nana Akufo-Addo on his birthday on March 29.

The president trended on Twitter, not for an election petition or any other political reason, but for his 77th birthday.

Many eulogised the President for being an inspiration to many and praised him for his outstanding efforts in governing the country.

Some state officials, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who referenced Gyakie’s ‘My mind dey for you’, eulogised him.

Below are more reactions from other users on social media: