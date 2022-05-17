Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership and investment firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 has pledged to pay all his debt next year.

This follows calls on him to pay off the monies owed customers since the company collapsed in 2018.

Reacting to this, NAM 1 said the well-wishes he has received on his birthday has given him “an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light”.

The 38-year-old man is hoping to have a clean slate in 2023 when he marks his 39th birthday.

NAM 1 made these remarks in an appreciation post on Instagram on his birthday.

He wrote:

“A Knight templar is truly a fearless knight and secure on every side. For his soul is protected by an arm of faith, just as his body is protected by an arm of steel. He is thus deeply armed and need fear neither demons nor men”. Behold! the light☀️ is reborn. Thanks to y’all for the best wishes. Y’all gives me an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light. I’m motivated. God willing, we shall have clean slate a year by now.