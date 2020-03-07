The Executive Secretary of NaCCA, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah has emphasized the need to ensure that all Ghanaian learners are equipped in the 4Rs of learning (Reading, wRiting, aRithmetic and cRreativity).

He made these comments in an address at the finalisation workshop on the Common Core Programme Curriculum organised from 2nd to 6th March at the Blue Royal Hotel at Larteh in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Armah stressed that the Common Core Programme is anchored on the acquisition of the Core Competencies and the 4Rs which have been carefully integrated into the various subject areas. As such, learners who complete the CCP are expected to acquire and exhibit these six core competencies which will effectively equip them for further education or the world of work.

He further explained that, a robust school-based assessment will be introduced which will consist of project works, community engagements and other strategies to help track the extent of acquisition of these core competencies by learners.

The purpose of the 5-day workshop was to address all comments and suggestions from the general public and stakeholder institutions. It was also to enable experts to proofread the draft CCP curricula for final formatting and layout as part of the finalisation process.

Dr. Armah also encouraged participants to continue to give off their best to help finalise the draft CCP curricula in order to produce a new generation of learners who will be able to read and write well, be digitally literate, numerate and function well in today’s world.

The Executive Secretary of NaCCA, in his concluding remarks thanked the curriculum panel members for their support towards the successful conduct of the stakeholder engagement meeting which was used as medium to present the draft CCP curricula to the general public for scrutiny. He stated that the feedback from the programme was positive, indicating a good appreciation from the general public.

In attendance at the workshop were one hundred and five (105) participants comprising of expert reviewers, educational consultants, curriculum specialists, and teachers from the Teacher Training Institutions, universities, classrooms (JHS and SHS), proofreading and formatting experts.