A 3-day workshop organised by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for the development of Teacher and Learner Resource Materials for the new Common Core Programme Curriculum has ended in Larteh in the Eastern Region, Sunday 15th March 2020.

The teacher and learner resource materials are intended to serve as a temporary measure to support the implementation of the Common Core Programme (CCP) curricula for B7 (JHS1) – B10 (SHS1) until Textbooks and Teacher’s Guides from publishers are ready.

The development of the teacher and learner resource materials has become crucial due to the anticipated delay in the provision of textbooks for the Common Core Programme, as was experienced in the ongoing implementation of the KG-Primary 6 curriculum.

The instructional resource materials will provide both teachers and students with the requisite resources needed for effective teaching and learning until the text books are ready.

By convention, NaCCA has to complete the curriculum before private publishers can proceed with developing textbooks and other educational materials out of the published curriculum.

After they develop the textbooks, NaCCA will then assess the content, make send feedback to publishers before approving and recommending the textbooks for use in schools, once they satisfy the content and structure of the curriculum.

The workshop which began on March 13 was aimed at incorporating comments from expert reviewers into the draft resource materials as part of NaCCA’s quality assurance measures.

Overall, 55 writers comprising Educational Consultants, Curriculum and Subject Specialists and Classroom Teachers participated in the event , and were drawn from the Colleges of Education, Universities, Junior and Senior High Schools.