Nabrok Foundation has concluded a four-day free breast screening and sensitization initiative designed to raise awareness on breast cancer in the Asuogyaman constituency of the Eastern Region.

The initiative took place in four separate locations; namely Atimpoku, Gyakiti, Frankadua and Anum- Boso, all in the Asuogyaman Constituency.

According to Executive Director of Nabrok Foundation, Nana Abrokwa Asare, the initiative is in commemoration of the annual breast cancer awareness month in October which is marked across the globe.

He said the foundation believes that early detection is the best approach to fighting breast cancer.

“We are deeply concerned about the surge in breast cancer cases and the negative impact on individuals and families. We believe that by conceiving and implementing this initiative, we equip women with the right information to safeguard their health and escape the perils that come with advance stages of breast cancer. Nabrok Foundation would do more of this and other such initiatives to promote the wellbeing of Asuogyaman,” he assured.

For her part, the Deputy Public Health Nurse at the District Health Directorate, Mrs. Rebecca Arthur applauded Nabrok Foundation for the initiative.

“This is a very good initiative by Nabrok foundation for the people of Asuogyaman. October has been set aside to create awareness on breast cancer and we are glad such initiatives are being organized to amplify the awareness creation. I would urge everyone to come on board to support this initiative. Indeed early detection gives us the best chance at fighting the disease” she stated.

This exercise provided us a good opportunity to educate the public and dispel misconceptions about breast cancer.

“We applaud Nabrok foundation for the excellence organization and we are ever willing to support anytime we are called upon. As you can see the program was successful and we hope it would we held annually,” she said.

The programme is structured into a sensitization session where insight on the nature and possible symptoms of breast cancer is explained to beneficiaries.

Physical examination of the breast by medical personnel is then done for beneficiaries.

Madam Comfort Ekyaa ,a beneficiary, said “I am very grateful to Nana Abrokwa Asare who has brought this initiative to Asuogyaman. I and several friends and family members have benefited from this exercise .We are know of several good initiatives being implemented by Nana Abrokwa Asare and his team-we ask that God richly blesses him”.

Nabrok Foundation is an NGO dedicated to providing support to vulnerable groups in the society.

The Foundation makes donations, support the needy and provides logistical support to schools, amongst several other activities.

In recent times, the foundation has supported youth within the Asuogyaman constituency with funding for apprenticeship in hairdressing, tailoring and cosmetology.

The Foundation has so far provided sewing machines, makeup kits, hair dryers and other assorted items to promote youth entrepreneurship in the Asuogyaman constituency.