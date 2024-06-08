The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has expressed strong confidence in Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor’s success in the upcoming parliamentary election in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region.

According to him, Hawa Koomson fears she would be defeated in the poll, hence her shenanigans in the constituency leading to the unfair arrest of the NDC’s candidate.

In a post on X on Saturday, June 8, he said, “Every tactic used against Naa Koryoo only confirms her growing strength. She’s the leader Kasoa needs, and we’ll ensure she triumphs. Hawa Koomson and the Police are scared because they know Naa Koryoo is on the path to victory. Let’s rally behind Naa and push forward to December.”

His comment follows the release of Madam Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the party’s Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, from police custody on Saturday.

Madam Okunor was arrested and detained on Friday, June 7, after an initial arrest on Sunday, June 2, 2024 where she had been questioned. The arrest drew condemnation from the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama who demanded her immediate release to ensure national stability.

Subsequently, Sammy Gyamfi, the party’s National Communications Officer, urged party members to gather at the Cantonments Police station in protest. Demonstrators, dressed in the party’s colors and chanting slogans in support of Okunor, expressed their dissatisfaction with what they deemed an unjust and politically motivated detention.

She was later released on Saturday. The Police is yet to comment on why she was arrested.

Mr Addo insists that no amount of political tactics will deter the people’s support for Naa Koryoo.

“Hawa Koomson’s political games cannot change the will of the people. We are all in for Naa Koryoo. Hawa Koomson thinks she can distract from her failures by targeting Naa Koryoo. The people know better and stand stronger with Naa.”

“Hawa Koomson has nothing to offer but failed tactics. Naa Koryoo carries the hope and support of the people, stronger than ever,” he said.

Mr Addo also called upon the national security and the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to remain impartial and resist political pressures, urging them to uphold justice without bias

“If you cannot uphold justice and resist political pressure from Nana Addo and Bawumia, you are unfit for your role IGP. We demand action, not compliance,” he said.

Background

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement claiming that three individuals were arrested at Ofaakor for possession of a firearm without lawful authority. The suspects, including Ms. Okunor, Mustapha Mohammed, and Abdul Aziz Musah, were apprehended while onboard a Honda CRV car with registration number GX-2044-19 near the Electoral Commission Office at Ofaakor.

During the arrest, a pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the vehicle. However, in an interview on Wednesday, June 5, Ms. Okunor emphasised that she was only invited by the police and not formally arrested.

She reiterated that the firearm found in her car was legally licensed. She also said she acquired the gun to protect herself from the incumbent NPP MP and Minister for Fisheries, Hawa Koomson, because the police had failed to protect her in previous altercations where the MP allegedly attacked her and in some cases fired gunshots.

“I have never been arrested. Yes, I was invited to the police station. I was not arrested. I was there because I had to go there.

“My driver was arrested, and my security guard was arrested because a licensed gun was found in my car…It was far away from the registration centre,” she said.

Before the arrest over the possession of a gun, a clash between the NDC and the NPP at the EC’s office at Ofaakor in the ongoing votes transfer exercise had led to the stabbing of Ato Koomson, the son of the incumbent MP and Minister of Fisheries, Hawa Koomson, who was hospitalised. The suspect in that stabbing incident has also been arrested and detained.

It’s unclear whether the NDC Parliamentary Candidate’s subsequent arrest is related to the stabbing incident or rather the possession of a gun.