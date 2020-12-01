The last child of musician Mzbel has gained massive recognition for his articulation skills at such a tender age.

Seven-year-old Nana Kwame Adepa won ‘Most Outspoken Celebrity Kid’ at the just ended Youth Empowerment Award (YEA).

Adepa was presented with a plaque on stage.

In his appreciation speech, Adepa thanked Ghanaians and YEA for nominating him for the award.

“I am thankful for all the people who think I should win this award; thank you for giving me this award right now,” he expressed gratitude.

Meanwhile, Mzbel was also presented with a citation of honour for her selflessness and dedication to music in the past 17 years.

Watch video below: