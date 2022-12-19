Ghanaian songstress Mzbel is having the last laugh at her haters as her prediction for the World Cup finals have come to pass.

Four days before the Argentina vs France kick-off at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Mzbel revealed a spirit whispered to her that the Argentine team will lift the trophy.

She urged her fans to believe her and stake a bet according to her prediction.

However, her post was welcomed with insults and trolling, as many labelled her a finished artistes and a fake traditional seer.

True to her word, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 full time draw, to lift their third trophy since the tournament started some 92 years ago.

Lionel Messi completed football and etched his position as the Greatest of All Times (GOAT) accompanied by other honours from the Qatari leaders.

In reaction, Mzbel has taunted her haters, as she urges all to be kind to one another, especially in their words.

“I’m not a football fan but four days ago I had a dream…. and most of you here mocked me, insulted me and even called me names simply because I shared my harmless dream here…. wish I didn’t delete some of the disgusting comments,” she posted.