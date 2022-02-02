Songstress and entrepreneur, Mzbel, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Mzbel led a delegation to the Imam’s abode for a visitation as well as inform him of the passing and burial of her father.

Mzbel and her delegation in the home of Chief Imam Source: Mzbel/Instagram

The singer, whose patrilineal side are Muslims, was faced with divided opinion on whether or not to hold a one-week ceremony for her father.

Based on this, it is believed she went for counseling and prayers ahead of preparations for her father’s Adua.

Clad in a black Islamic wear, she was photographed while kneeling beside the 102-year-old together with some persons.

Mzbel and her delegation in the home of Chief Imam Source: Mzbel/Instagram

Following the visit, Mzbel has announced that there will be no one-week observation for her father.

She lost her father on the night of January 27 and he was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic passage rite the next day.

Alhaji Ibrahim Amoah was a 75-year-old school proprietor.