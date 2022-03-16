Songstress Mzbel has dropped her identity as an atheist to partake in an early morning worship dedication to God.

She posted a 47-second video which captured her filled with the holy spirit as she sings her heart out to God.

She revealed she denounces her atheism whenever she misses her mother, a staunch Christian, and her church.

Her latest U-turn has sent shock waves across social media as she has been a voice for pantheists, and even identified herself as a goddess.

Mzbel once revealed she has unlearnt the predisposed Christian teaching of God, the universe and afterlife and she has been illuminated with the realities of the world.

Rather than believe in a supreme being, Mzbel believes humans have the capacity to serve as gods and do not need the control of any almighty.