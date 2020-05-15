Mybet.africa is celebrating the return of football by offering sports punters super odds for the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin on Sunday.

The Bundesliga is the first European major league to return after the coronavirus lockdown and Mybet.Africa has decided to make its customers happy by boosting the odds of the match which many fancy reigning champions, Bayern to win.

Mybet.Africa has offered Bayern a super odds of 2.50 to win the match. Initially the odds for a Bayern victory was 1.25, meaning there has been a 100% boost.

The Bavarians were dominating the league with four clear points before the novel COVID-19 pandemic break.

Bayern have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games and will be fresh from the COVID break to tighten their grips on top of the league table.

However, Union Berlin, the surprise package of the season, have won games against top-level league standing teams Borussia Dortmund, Monchengladbach and Frankfurt and occupy the 11th position on the table.

The Berliners could be a ton in the flesh of Bayern having a formidable home win record as they will be expected to fire on all cylinders if they have any chance against the champions, who beat them on Matchday 9.

With the combined force of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabey and Philippe Coutinho leading Bayern’s attack, Union Berlin defencemen will have a mountain to climb to stop Bayern from a resounding win.

