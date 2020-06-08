A woman says she has been left questioning her relationship after her boyfriend’s behaviour towards her flipped thanks to the results of an ancestry DNA test.

The test had been a birthday present from one of his friends and although the results were ‘nothing special’, he has since been messaged by a group of people about a shared relative who can be linked to royal lineage.

His girlfriend said it amused her how happy it had made him, as he told everyone he knows about it and posted it to Facebook, but it’s led to him exhibiting some ‘uncomfortable behaviours’.

Listing them off, she said he had quit his job as an accountant out of the blue, saying that he “doesn’t believe the 9-5 life is right for him”.

He’s asked her to look into her own family tree too (stock image) (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He has also started insisting they use condoms when they have sex, making comments that he is worried she may be trying to “steal his genes” and implying that she wants his bloodline.

She says his behaviour towards her in public has changed, saying he won’t kiss her when they are out and about or touch her at all around his family, which he says he finds “embarrassing”.

Her boyfriend has also asked her to look into her own family history, and since she refused he has been making jokes that she must be scared that her family “doesn’t match up” to his.

She wrote on Reddit: “We’ve generally had a really good relationship before now and there have never been any major communication issues or anything like that.

“I’m really confused as to what’s going through his mind right now and I could use some advice.”

One replied to say: “Lol there are thousands of people in the UK who have royal lineage. He needs to get off his high horse. He can’t have been that royal that he didn’t know about his ancestry until he did a DNA kit. I doubt he’s inheriting castles anytime soon.”

A second suggested: “I think the best way to respond to this stupidity is with stupidity. Order a title online. They are all over the internet and cost about £20 for a piece of land in Scotland.

“Once you receive it, tell him his distant lineage isn’t good enough for your ladyship and everything needs to go back to normal.”

A third was simply relieved that the results hadn’t uncovered much worse, saying: “My first thought was that he found out you were related.”