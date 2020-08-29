Veteran Ghanaian striker, Yahaya Mohammed, has confirmed that his move to AshantiGold SC is almost at the complete end.

The Aduana Stars attacker has been linked to the Miners for some time now, but the Obuasi based club is yet to complete the move.

AshantiGold are beefing their squad ahead of their participation in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, and have identified the ex-Kotoko forward as the right man to lead their attack.

And according to the forward, he is only waiting for a clearance from the owner and bankroller of Aduana Stars, Nana Agyeman Badu.

“Negotiation with Ashgold FC is about 90% done, the only thing left is the signature of Nana Agyemang Badu,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“So far, so good. Everything is moving smoothly.

“Ashgold isn’t buying me from Aduana Stars, I’m only going on loan to help them in the upcoming Caf Confederations Cup.

“The Ashgold fans know what I’m capable of doing on the field of play, therefore all I ask of them is their prayers and support,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Aduana Stars for accommodating him and gave him a lifeline in football.

“But I’m very grateful to Aduana Stars because they gave me life,” he added.

He has enormous experience in Africa, having played in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Ashantigold are yet to begin preparations from the competition, but plans have already been put in place with the team undergoing the COVID-19 test.

The Obuasi based club is waiting for a government approval to begin training after restrictions were eased on youth national teams.