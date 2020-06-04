Lawyer Amanda Clinton has revealed that she has benefited from contesting the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections last year.

Ms Amanda was the only female contestant who filed to contest for the race, however she recorded no vote in the first round and had to drop out of the contest.

Despite the defeat, Amanda believes contesting for the election was a great decision as it has a had a positive ripple effect on her career as a legal practitioner.

READ ALSO

“She or he who dares wins, and if you’re not willing to take risks in life you’re not going to see real benefits. I’ve always taken risks, particularly professionally. I’ve gained a lot by doing that,” Amanda told Joy Sports.

“My legal practice boomed after running for president. I got a lot more inquiries from people. In a very humble way however there wasn’t that much fanfare about the [GFA election] contestants but because perhaps a female entrant entered, and it was getting closer to the time then the media hype started.”

The election was won by Kurt Okraku after beating close competitor George Afriyie after three rounds of voting.