Techiman Eleven Wonders FC coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has set his sight on coaching the Ghana national team, Black Stars in the near future.

The young enterprising gaffer has grabbed the headlines after frustrating Asante Kotoko to a 1:1 drawn game at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 1 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, Mr Osei-Fosu reiterated his ambition to coach the senior national team in the future.

He also refused to rule out coaching Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

“I am young and I have a lot to offer in our game,” he said.

“My aim is to coach the Black Stars and must be paid $100,000 for the job. Some have come and left the job but when I step up for the job, I will deserve every penny I will be given.

“We all love the Black Stars and winning trophies is our priority and I can do my best when I take up the job.

“If you are a coach and you don’t dream big of coaching Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak, then you are going nowhere.

“These are the biggest clubs in our country and I am not ruling out coaching of them in the near future,” he added.