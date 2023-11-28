Lynx Entertainment signee and 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene has explained that some Ghanaians dislike him because he is confident and doesn’t bow to pressure to be like everyone.

In a recent interview with MX24 TV, Kuami Eugene noted that many of his critics assume he is arrogant because he proudly talks about his achievements during interviews.

The Angela hit-maker said that he will continue to stay true to himself and not kowtow to unwarranted demands from people.

“At the end of the day, I feel if I sugarcoat just to please you, I’m not pleasing myself. I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I’m living my whole life for other people. So if it’s an offence to be me, then it’s cool.

“I know that in the industry I find myself in, you have to be seen to be meek. You come to interviews and you are asked how many awards you have, you say it and someone is mad in their house. They want you to present yourself as solemn; solemn means being humble, being humble means being meek, and being meek means being down there.

“Because if you’re very confident that means you feel you are up there. And we hate to see people at the top,” he explained.

Over the weekend, Kuami Eugene has been in the news following revelation from his former house help, Mary that he paid her 400 cedis and later sacked her after returning home late from an errand.

Mary’s disclosure started a conversation on social media on the appropriate payment for house helps.