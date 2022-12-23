The Chairman of Al Quran Association of Quran Memorization, Sheikh Abdulhamid Abdulrahim, has called on Muslim youth across the country to seek adequate knowledge of the Holy Quran in order to gain adequate guidance in their daily endeavours and enjoy undiluted peace.



Speaking at this year’s annual Quran Memorisation and Recitation Competition organised by the Al Quran Association at Akyem Oda Zongo in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region, Sheikh Abdulhamid Abdulrahim said the most essential thing in this world is to have a good understanding of the Holy Quran.



He explained that the present generation believes that the Holy Quran is just a prayer book; but rather, it is a book of guidance.



Sheikh Abdulhamid noted that one cannot attain peace without the Quran. Muslims today are looking for peace where they cannot find it.

“The only peace that exists is with Allah, you cannot get peace through business, children, family or authority,” he said.



He urged Muslims to return to the Quranic generation because Islam cannot be practiced with ignorance.

Comparing the one who practices Islam with knowledge and the one who practices Islam with ignorance is like comparing the blind with he that sees.



Meanwhile, more than forty (40) Muslim youth from five Districts in the Eastern Region participated in the competition.



After the event, a-15-year-old Junior High pupil of Umar Bun Abdul Aziz Islamic Institute, Farid Alhassan emerged winner in the full Quran memorization.

He received cash reward and other items whilst other winners also went home with attractive consolation prizes and expressed his appreciation to the organisers of Al Quran Association.



The two days competition which started on Friday was categorized in three parts, namely; proficiency in the memorization of the entire or parts of the Quran —with a variety of recitation styles.

More photos below: