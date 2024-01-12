Budding Ghanaian singer, Isaaqa-Ba says it is his sole mission to deliver healing through his music.

One of the channels through which he is seeking to do that is his new song dubbed ‘Trenches.’

The reggae song was released in December 2023 on digital distribution platforms.

Born Floran Dieudonnie, the artiste uses the track to share personal stories of strife, which he hopes bring inspiration to anyone struggling.

“Trenches is like a personal story that I just want people to hear. And also it’s just like a daily life story that anybody can relate to. So I just had to put my feelings in the song and let people understand that this is what is happening,” he said in an interview with Myjoyonline.com.

The Ashaiman-based artiste told the website that “me putting my story in this music also opens the door for people to relate because there are people out there who are also facing the same thing.”

“So that is why I just decided to drop trenches so that at least it can heal people’s soul. Actually. I’m a soul healer.”

The song’s lyrics rode on the popular Reggae Fest Riddim by DJ Frass.

With the hardships faced across the continent, the musician told Ghanaian culture journalist, Kenneth Awotwe Darko that there are multiple healing takes multiple.

He added that is essential that one finds the right avenue to sail through.

I want people to support my music and also let people understand that there are many forms to heal… So this is my way of healing people.”

The multiple-genre musician hinted at the release of an upcoming EP later this year and rallied support ahead of its unveiling.

“I really appreciate everybody that supports my music. And at the end of the day, you just be watching out for my EP. That is that is coming up soon.”

Click here to listen to the song