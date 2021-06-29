Late social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed murdered at Ejura in the Ashanti region is not a member of the pressure group, FixTheCountry.

Brother of the deceased, Maria Ibrahim, said his brother never identified himself as a member until his sudden demise.

Rather, he indicated that the deceased, popularly known as Macho Kaaka, posted videos and photos of abandoned government projects and insanitary conditions in Ejura as a concerned citizen.

His comment comes after members of FixTheCountry launched a social media campaign for late Kaaka, demanding justice.

According to them, as a member of the group, they are obliged to ensure his killers face the full rigorous of the law.

Though welcoming, Maria on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday maintained his brother was not a member of FixThe Country.

His decision to set the records straight, he explained is to ensure late Macho Kaakia rests in peace.

“I’m a Muslim and will not lie. My brother was not a member of FixTheCountry. He started posting things on social media long before the group came,” Maria stressed.

Play the attached audio below for more.