Fresh details have emerged about how a police officer was killed in the Bono Region on January 15, 2022.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) earlier today, confirmed that one of its officers had been stabbed by a violent suspect in the region.

A subsequent statement released by the Service in that regard unravels the chilling turn of events that led to the death of the suspect and victim.

The deceased, who has now been identified as Sgt Bright Annobil, worked at the Berekum Police Station where the sad incident is reported to have happened.

The suspect and an ex-convict, Yaw Peprah had been invited to the police station to assist in an ongoing investigation into a case that Saturday.

According to preliminary investigations, Yaw voluntarily accompanied the late police officer to the Berekum Police Station.

However on arrival, the suspect is said to have suddenly stabbed the the officer “severally on the neck and other parts of the body and escaped.”

The badly wounded Sgt. Annobil died shortly after reaching the Holy Family Hospital where he was rushed.

More drama followed when a search party was constituted to fish out the notorious suspect that same day.

This led the operation into an altercation when he was finally found.

Police say the suspect ” again attempted to attack the arresting officers…”

However, Yaw Peprah was eventually “shot and killed in the process,” per the police statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

The police say a delegation from the Headquarters is en route to commiserate with the family of the slain officer and support them in this time of grief.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is said to have already “spoken to the family and assured them of the support of the Police Administration during their time of grief.”