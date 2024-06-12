Multycomm, a leading provider of unified cloud communications solutions, showcased its innovative Cloud-enabled AI Enterprise Communication and Collaboration platform in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the premier technology event that brought together industry leaders and innovators.

As an exhibitor, Multycomm demonstrated its state-of-the-art cloud-native platform, which integrates basic PBX, advanced contact center functionality, immersive social media integration with video conferencing and seamless collaboration tools.

Highlighting Multycomm’s UCAAS platform fine-tuned for SME and SMB enterprises in Africa

GITEX AFRICA 2024 provided an excellent platform for Multycomm to showcase its nimble and efficiently priced solutions designed to revolutionize business communications. MultyComm’s Director Mr. Aveek Roy(on left) had the honor to meet and greet Shri Rajesh Vaishnaw, Ambassador of India to Morocco(in middle) and discuss the opportunities and challenges of enterprise and contact center communication.

The visitors at GITEX Africa – especially the SMB and SME companies were pleased to see the availability of advanced features with no investment in hardware and available in a SaaS cum Opex model.

Also, with GITEX Africa being focussed on startups, MultyComm launched a new startup model in which Startups could benefit from using all the solutions of MultyComm at a single flat discounted price.

Unified Communications

Multycomm’s platform combines voice, video, messaging, and conferencing into a single, easy-to-use interface, enabling efficient and effective communication across the organization.

Providing a single platform, MultyComm combines the offerings of MS Teams, Slack, and Zoom in a single unified platform which is still innovating to add modern functions like AI Chatbots and VoiceBots.

Advanced Contact Center Solutions

Catering to modern Interaction and CX management, MultyComm’s features such as intelligent call routing, automated customer service, and real-time analytics ensure superior customer experience and streamlined operations. Multycomm’s contact center solutions are designed to optimize customer interactions, increase efficiency, and improve overall service delivery.

You can browse through all their products on the official website of MultyComm (http://apo-opa.co/3yYL9A3) and explore all the solutions. They also provide vast experiential reporting functions which help customers to analyze benefits in real time.

Robust Cloud PBX

Multycomm’s cloud-based PBX system offers robust telephony features, scalability, and reliability, eliminating the need for traditional on-premises systems. This cloud-based approach allows businesses to scale their communication infrastructure effortlessly and ensure high availability and disaster recovery.

The availability of Mobile Android and IOS clients completely does away with the need and investment related to IP phone hardware thus reducing the burden on small and medium enterprises.

Seamless Social Media Integration

Seamless integration with major social media platforms like Facebook, X, Viber, Line, and Telegram allows businesses to manage and respond to customer interactions across multiple channels from one central hub. This feature is crucial in today’s digital age, where customers expect prompt and efficient responses on social media. This also easily provides connectivity of one account to many users and a 24×7 response center to address customer queries.

Enhanced Collaboration Tools

Features like file sharing, team text messaging, and virtual video conference meetings enhance teamwork and productivity, facilitating smooth collaboration regardless of geographical barriers. Multycomm’s collaboration tools are designed to foster a collaborative work environment, enabling teams to work together more effectively and efficiently.

Multycomm’s Impact at GITEX AFRICA 2024

“Our participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 has been a remarkable experience. It has provided us with a unique platform to connect with industry leaders and showcase how Multycomm’s innovative solutions can transform business communications,” said Mr. Aveek Roy, Director of Multycomm. “We are committed to helping businesses across Africa and beyond enhance their communication capabilities, improve customer interactions, and drive growth.”

Multycomm’s presence at GITEX AFRICA 2024 underscores its dedication to advancing communication technologies and supporting the digital transformation journey of businesses. The company remains focused on delivering advanced communication solutions that meet the evolving needs of its modern businesses.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Contact Information:

For more information please visit www.MultyComm.com.

Write to us info@multycomm.com.

Call us at +91 98112 73194

About Multycomm (http://apo-opa.co/3yYL9A3):

Multycomm is a leading provider of unified cloud communications solutions, offering a comprehensive platform that includes UCaaS(Unified Communications as a Service), CCaaS(Contact Centre as a Service), cloud PBX, social media integration, and collaboration tools. You can also book a free demo (http://apo-opa.co/3yYL9A3) call with MultyComm to get a tour of our platform. Multycomm’s mission is to empower businesses with the technology they need to communicate anywhere and everywhere, driving efficiency and growth.