Tima Kumkum, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Andy Dosty have been honoured at the 2022 Ghana Tertiary Awards.

The colourful event took place at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Saturday, July 2.

The three, who work with Multimedia Group Limited, were honoured for their influence and impact in the Showbiz industry, both in schools, societies and the world at large.

The annual night confers honours on hardworking tertiary students and groups front-lining development among Ghanaian youth and making meaningful impacts on the country’s economic growth.