Multimedia Group Limited’s Cynthia Tima Yeboah and Akumaa Mama Zimbi have been honoured at an event to celebrate personalities in the entertainment industry.

The award scheme seeks to award and honour distinguished entertainers in the fields of music, blogging and publicity, acting, poetry and spoken words among others.

Cynthia Tima Yeboah (L) and Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Dubbed the Emerging Entertainers awards, the event came off on Saturday, August 13, 2022, to honour the duo for their influence and impact in the Showbiz industry, both in schools, societies and the world at large.

It was held at the Airport View Hotel, Accra and attracted scores of patrons from far and near.

Mama Zimbi, who is the host of )d) Ahomaso, was adjudged Woman of Excellence for the Year.

Tima Kumkum, as she is popularly known, was also adjudged the Media Personality of the Year.