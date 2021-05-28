Viewers of all Multimedia Group Limited platforms are in for an exciting television viewing experience as the media giant has partnered SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited to give viewers a unique experience.

When watching television and there are scratches, it is quite annoying and puts the viewer off. The end result is a bad experience, especially when watching football; you turn to lose memorable aspects.

General Manager of Multimedia Group’s Adom Brands, Abdulai Awudu



To avoid this and save yourself the pressure, HD+ has partnered Multimedia to give viewers a better experience in TV viewing, especially during the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.



The Marketing Manager of SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, disclosed that the partnership with Multimedia is welcoming news that will help give viewers a beautiful viewing experience.



According to her, the company is excited to provide the multimedia TV channels with the HD PLUS experience and also to have the rights to broadcast the EURO 2020 in collaboration with Multimedia.



She disclosed that the HD PLUS digital decoder is needed to access the HD PLUS experience and added that the HD PLUS gives more beautiful views and pictures.



“According to data available from IPSOS in 2019, our research partner, about 50% of homes in Ghana have an HD Ready TV set or what we call flat screen. And this points to the need that the market has for high-quality pictures and how ready the market is to invest in TVs that will deliver quality. The market feedback has been fantastic so far. The first remark from first-time users is about how clear and sharp the HD channels are.

“Our customers are also impressed by the world-class TV experience they now receive which they did not use to receive on the regular FTA decoders in the market. It has features such as the seven-day electronic programming guide which allows viewers to know what the channels have planned, seven days ahead; Parental Access Control which allows parents to control the types of channels that their children have access to, Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been arranged according to genres and have a permanent number. For example: to access AdomTVHD all you need to do is to type 103 on your HD+ Remote Control Unit and you see the signal,’’ she stated.

She added that HD PLUS provides the preview of programmes for the week and the opportunity for parents to check the channels their wards watch and can even place passwords on some channels.

General Manager of Multimedia Group’s Adom Brands, Abdulai Awudu, said viewers will have the best of experience come June 11 on Multimedia Group stations when watching the Euro 2020 tournament.



Mr Awudu urged viewers to stay glued to all platforms of the media giant whilst they provide them with total coverage from Adom Fm, Asempa Fm, Joy Fm and Hitz Fm.

The others are Adom TV, Joy Prime, JoyNews, Nhyira Fm and Luv Fm, as well as online platforms.