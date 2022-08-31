A Digital Media Creative Supervisor with the Multimedia Group Limited, Gilbert Amankwa Ampofo, has gained massive recognition from Promasidor Ghana, producers of Onga.

This was during a Jollof battle at the Under Bridge, East Legon held over the weekend.

The event, which was the 2nd edition, was also part of activities by the brand to mark the 2022 World Jollof Day.

The intense competition brought together old students from several Senior High Schools (SHSs) in Ghana to see who could secure the culinary bragging rights.

Mr Ampofo, who represented Presbyterian Boys SHS (PRESEC-Legon), proved to patrons there was more to the school than just being champions at the famous National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The fierce competition attracted participants from eight schools including Wesley Girls, Aburi Girls, Mfantseman, Accra Academy, and Apam among others.

Provided with Onga products and other ingredients, competitors were expected to prepare jollof which could win the hearts of judges.

At the end of the day, PRESEC’s alumnus, Mr Ampofo came first place among the eight schools.

He walked away with GHS 20,000 out of which 75% is to be paid into the Alumni account and 25% paid to the contestant.

In addition, PRESEC has a sponsorship package from Onga and Cowbell for their next speech and prize day or anniversary celebration.