The Multimedia Group Limited has secured exclusive radio broadcasting rights for UEFA Euro 2024 across its platforms from SportyTV.

The broadcast rights give the Multimedia Group exclusivity for both English and Akan radio stations in Ghana.

The agreement with SportyTV, who own the free-to-air TV and radio rights in Ghana and Nigeria, ensures football fans can catch the passion, thrills and twists of select matches of the competition on Joy FM, Adom FM and Asempa FM in Accra, as well as Luv FM and Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

Elías Gallego, Vice President – Business Development, Marketing & Media at Sporty Group, is delighted with the partnership.

“SportyTV is dedicated to ensuring all football fans have access to premium content. Our partnership with Multimedia Group reaffirms our commitment to bringing the excitement of Euro 2024 to every corner of Ghana and Africa as a whole.”

Audiences will also get access to television highlights of selected games, courtesy SportyTV.

Abdulai Awudu, General Manager of Adom Brands at the Multimedia Group said of the agreement. “We are always striving to provide quality content to our listeners and this is yet another step in that direction.”

Fiifi Koomson, General Manager in charge of the Joy Brands, said: “The Multimedia platforms have the country’s finest sports commentators and analysts, and football fans can expect unrivalled coverage of Europe’s flagship competition.”

Apart from the live radio commentary, the Multimedia Group has also curated custom Euro 2024 shows on radio, TV and digital, as well as live viewing events, all aimed at delivering unparalleled experience of the competition to our audience.

The 24-team competition is being hosted in Germany, and will run from June 14-11 July, 2024.

About SportyTV’s Euro 2024 offering

SportyTV, the free-to-air TV and radio rights holder of UEFA Euro 2024 in Ghana and Nigeria, will deliver unparalleled coverage of the tournament.

This will be done via daily studio shows produced in Lagos, Nigeria, providing in-depth game analysis and insights.

The comprehensive coverage will be further enriched by on-ground reporting from Germany, featuring football legend Michael Essien as a pundit.

In addition to traditional broadcasts, SportyTV will offer robust digital coverage through its online platforms and social media channels, ensuring football fans are constantly updated and engaged throughout the tournament.

SportyTV will also utilize its pioneering new studio in Madrid to produce high-quality digital content for platforms such as Twitch, Kick, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and more.

Euro 2024 now joins an impressive lineup on SportyTV, which already features free-to-air broadcasting rights for top-tier football leagues including the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the Saudi Pro League, among many others.

This stellar collection ensures that fans in Nigeria and Ghana can indulge in continuous football action all year round, featuring the sport’s most prominent names.

In Ghana, SportyTV is accessible for free via digital channel 36.