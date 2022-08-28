The Multimedia Group Limited has been awarded the Africa Role Model Overall Organisation Award at the 13th edition of the YPYC MTN PULSE Transformation Africa Conference and Africa Role Model Awards 2022 in Kumasi.

The group was presented with a plaque and citation.

The citation reads: “This is in recognition of your outstanding excellence in youth empowerment program and support. You have blazed a trail in content creation, as you broadcast to millions of viewers and listeners with professionals of global standard, bulletins, that inform, educate, and entertain the public.

“Your content has shaped policy direction and public opinion on issues of critical national importance. Your broadcasting network has been fair, impartial, unbiased and balanced to all, traits that find expression in the 1992 Constitution on media freedoms and independence. Continue to throw the searchlight on transparency and accountability.

“YPYC IDENTIFIES WITH YOUR VALUES on this 27th Day of August, 2022, the Governing Council of YPYC on behalf of all members confers on you, our respectable title: AFRICA ROLE MODEL OVERALL ORGANISATION.”

The Award’s recipients are YPYC’s finest selection of the most outstanding institutions and personalities who have truly excelled as transformational leaders and role models impacting society, young people and also inspiring change in their various endeavors.

The awards were few and were carefully chosen after going through a very competitive selection process by the selection Board and Governing council of YPYC.

The theme for this year’s summit is ‘The future of our youth: Jobs, leadership, Entrepreneurship and Digitization.’

Director General Prosecutions, Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, urged the youth to embrace digitisation for personal and professional development.

“Times are changing and a lot of job opportunities have been erased. In thinking about jobs the first thing we should think about is what are the sustainable jobs going into the future?

“Our youth should be more concerned with current trends. We’re talking about jobs, we’re talking entrepreneurship, we’re talking about digitisation and we’re talking about leadership. Among these four, what can drive all the others is digitisation,” he noted.

Founder and president of YPYC, Mr Andy Osei Okrah, said there is an urgent need to secure the future of the youth to ensure development of the nation.

“Many young people do not want to learn any trade. They are growing more and more lazy just searching for quick fixes. University students are taking time betting instead of studying to come out with innovative solutions,” he observed.

Awardees at 13th edition of the YPYC MTN PULSE Transformation Africa Conference and Africa Role Model Awards 2022

Africa Role Model Woman in Executive Leadership- Lifetime Achievement Award

Professor (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson

Vice Chancellor, KNUST