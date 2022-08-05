Multimedia Group partners EMY Africa for 7th annual EMY Africa Awards

The largest independent commercial media and entertainment company in Ghana, the Multimedia Group, has partnered EMY Africa for the 2022 EMY Africa awards.

The 7th edition of the awards which is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022, will live up to its niche of celebrating distinguished gentlemen, making positive impacts in diverse fields.

Through the partnership, the Multimedia Group will engage audience of the awards on its Joy Entertainment platform to deepen mileage and viewership.

“We [Multimedia Group] are very happy with the partnership, because we have been with EMY Africa since its inception. We are glad to be back at it for the 7th edition this year, and we look forward to a beautiful collaboration considering that both brands are leaders in their respective fields”, Programs Manager of Joy FM, Edem Knight-Tay, stated.

Already, preparations are being concluded for announcement of competitive nominations toward the awards on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

“We have all the information you need for this year’s EMY Africa Awards on the Multimedia platforms”, Edem proudly disclosed. The live nominations announcement will broadcast on Joy Prime on DSTV channel 281, Akwaaba Magic and Akwaaba Magic Abusua on DSTV channels 150 and 149 respectively, Joy 99.7 FM and on YouTube via EMYAfrica network.

Executive Director of EMY Africa, Daniel Kojo Soboh said, “the EMY Awards always sets the bar with premium world class productions and this year’s nominations announcement is one of a kind. The 7th EMY Africa Awards promises to be the biggest yet, with guests travelling all over Africa and the diaspora to attend”.

As one of West Africa’s biggest award events, the EMY Awards has honoured many great personalities. Some of the previous winners include Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Tony Elumelo (Founder & CEO, United Bank of Africa), Togbe Afede XIV (President, African World Airlines ), His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu (Chief Iman of Ghana), and Sir Sam Jonah (CEO, Jonah Capital).

Mr. Charles Gyamfi, Man of the Year (previous winner)

Kweku Bediako of Chocolate Clothing (previous winner)

Also on the tall list of proud recipients of the prestigious award are Abedi Pele (Ghanaian Football Legend), Azumah Nelson (Ghanaian Boxing Legend), Freddy Meiwey (Ivorian Music Legend), Marufatu Abiola Bawuah (Regional CEO for UBA, West Africa), Patricia Obo-Nai (CEO, Vodafone Ghana), and Dr Daniel McKorley (CEO, McDan Shipping).

Sir Sam Jonah, Lifetime Achiever Award 2017 winner

Paul Anomakodie [right], (previous winner)

The 7th EMY Africa Awards is in partnership with the Diaspora Affairs-Office of the President of Ghana, GIPC, Rhythms Africa, Labadi Beach Hotel, Joy Entertainment (Joy FM, JOY Prime TV and Adom TV) and Akwaaba Magic Channel on DSTV.

The 7th EMY Africa Awards is sponsored by Strategic Security Systems, GOIL, NLA, Prudential Life Insurance, Lucozade and Special Ice, with support from The Brands People, EY Ghana, Scent of Africa and Luuk now, and our media partners – EMY Africa Magazine, Ghana Web, BFT, and Partner blogs (Ameyaw Debrah, Nkonkonsa, Zionfelix, GH Kwaku, Twins Dnt Beg, Swag of Africa, Kobby Kyei News, Sammy Kay media, Y-tainment, Ronnie is everywhere)