Coverage of the Euro 2020 has been launched by the Multimedia Group today, 19th May 2021. The tournament is set to take place between 11th June and 11th July of this year.

It will be televised live on Joy Prime and Adom TV in HD Quality (HD+ is the HD Experience Partner for Multimedia Group during the Euros), with radio commentary on Joy FM, Asempa FM, Adom FM, LUV FM, Nhyira FM and dozens of affiliates across the country.

In order to ensure that our amazing followers have the best experience, the above-mentioned platforms will introduce some Euro2020 related programmes into their regular schedules.

The following are some new segments that will be available on the Akan platforms of the Multimedia Group.

There will be Euro Minute two weeks before the start of the tournament (7:am- 7:05am weekdays) on your most authoritative sports programmes, the Ultimate Sports Show, Adom Sports Page 1 and 2, Fire for Fire, as well as the midday news both on radio and television.

Euro Nsemsem on Adom TV (6:pm – 6:30pm weekdays).

During the Euro period, ‘Agoro Ne Fom’ which is brought to you every Saturday 10-11 AM on Adom TV will be referred to as Inside Euros where we will bring you the behind the scenes and all the visuals you missed during the games.

Another segment ‘Euro Nkommo’ will be created on Adom and Asempa FM.

Lovers of the tactical board will also not be left out as Coach Ebenezer Sefah, King Reginald and Coach Adade Opeele will do justice to that on Adom TV’s Badwam and Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show respectively.

The tournament will be hosted in several cities across Europe namely; Amsterdam, London, Baku, Copenhagen, Rome, Munich, Glasgow, Bilbao, St. Petersburg, Bucharest and Budapest.

Multimedia is your home of the EUROS.