The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed that a total of GH₵136,440.00 was accumulated from road and traffic offences in January alone this year.

The amount generated mainly from court fines is GH₵78,140 more than what was generated within the same period last year.

According to the MTTD report, driving without a license, the use of expired documents and other offences recorded the highest number of infractions in just the month of January.

Out of a total of 230 road and traffic offences recorded in January alone, the Greater Accra topped the regions with 61 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 47 offences and the Bono East with 22 cases.

An amount of GH₵49,380.00 was retrieved from fines related to offences in Greater Accra while the Ashanti Region contributed an amount of GH₵34,340.00 with the Western Region accumulating GH₵12,300 from the fines.

The report stated that 215 of the total offences were sent to court and 185 out of the number were convicted with 25 cases currently awaiting trial.

It further indicated that two cases were discharged while a bench warrant was issued for three cases.

The report also confirmed 232 lives perished through road crashes in January this year.

A total of 972 vehicles involved in various accidents resulted in 1,237 injuries.

The number of injuries recorded in January this year was reduced by 11.20 percent as compared to January last year when 1,393 injuries were recorded.

There was also a 4.92 percent reduction in the number of deaths recorded in January 2022 as compared to January 2021.