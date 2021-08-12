Stakeholders in the telecom industry have been charged to ensure a tighter collaboration to enhance Ghana’s digitisation agenda.

This move, according to Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money, Eli Hini, will have a positive effect on Ghana’s national digitalisation agenda.

He made the call at the 2020 MTN MoMo stakeholders forum on the theme: ‘Digitising Payments in Ghana: A collaborative Effort for Success.’

The event, held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra, brought together various stakeholders in the financial sector including Bank of Ghana, Fintechs and some merchants.

Eli Hini is convinced doing away with competition is the sure way to succeed in Ghana’s digital drive

“We need to complement each other’s efforts and collaborate with each other. In our quest to succeed in digitizing the nation, coming together is very important and that’s why we can’t leave out partnership,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana also noted that the coming together of all stakeholders in the digital payment system would sooner than later give the nation a world-class digitised system that they would be proud of.

She said customers can now do transactions on mobile apps without necessarily stepping into banking halls which shows how banking has evolved over the last 10 years.

Also, Chief Executive of Fintech, Dr Augustina Odame, called for inclusivity in terms of language and gender, and the energy to dive deeper into the digitisation agenda. “We’ve been content with playing in the shallow waters for a while but we need to go deeper,” she said.

For his part, the Head of Fintech and Innovation at the Bank of Ghana (BOG), Kwame Oppong, noted that the bulk of Ghana’s digitisation is the merchants, hence BOG’s willingness to work with everyone in the sector.

He also pointed that the thrust of the digitisation drive is wider that no single organisation can achieve anything meaningful alone except partnership with other industry players.

Patrons of the forum commended MTN for leading the way in bringing players in the financial sector together to jaw-jaw on how best Ghana’s economy can be digitised.