Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana has launched this year’s Mobile Money Month in Accra.

The 2022 edition on the theme: ‘Accelerating Growth in Digital Payments – The Role of Partnerships’ is part of efforts to ensure digital inclusion.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini said the feat chalked by MoMo is partly due to the mass awareness campaigns undertaken through the month-long campaign dubbed MoMo Month celebrations.

He indicated that, since 2012, MoMo Month has been held annually to create awareness about the digital payment platform, drive financial inclusion and reward thousands of customers, agents and merchants.

Mr. Hini noted that, MTN MoMo has impacted the lives of millions of Ghanaians both home and abroad.

Activities lined up to drive partnerships in the digital payment space during this year’s MoMo Month, he said includes: customer promos, digital fairs and market storms, stakeholder forum, a new initiative named as “Catch Them Young’ series, among others.

Mr Hini also thanked the various players in the industry who facilitated the launch of one the most revolutionary products to have been introduced onto the Ghanaian Finance market.

“We say thank you to our Regulators, Partner Banks, Agents, and Merchants dotted across the length and breadth of Ghana” he added.

For his part, General Manager for Sales Distribution of MTN Ghana, Abubakar Mohammed said the company’s decision to launch the 2022 MoMo Month at the Rawlings Park, a leading business hub in Ghana, is testament that, the company attaches great importance to businesswomen, small and medium businesses in the country.