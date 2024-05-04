As part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery, MTN Ghana Foundation commissioned an ultra-modern Accident and Emergency Centre to Bawjiase Polyclinic in the Central Region.

The Bawjiase Polyclinic, which serves residents in the Awutu Senya District and beyond, had long grappled with infrastructural deficiencies and financial constraints.

The completion of the Accident and Emergency Centre together the Administration Block, marks a substantial milestone in addressing these challenges; as it aimed at addressing existing challenges faced by the healthcare center.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana Foundation, Professor, Franklin Manu expressed his satisfaction with the project, highlighting its significance in improving healthcare accessibility for communities in the Central Region.

He emphasized the importance of quality healthcare as a fundamental right and commended the collaboration between the MTN Ghana Foundation and the Polyclinic’s management in realizing the transformative initiative.

According to him, the new facilities, completed at a cost of GH¢5,475,542.69, have undergone a remarkable transformation, equipped with essential amenities essential for effective healthcare delivery.

These include an operating theatre, emergency ward, doctors’ offices, isolation ward, recovery ward, and resuscitation point, as well as administrative spaces such as reception area, offices, conference room, and staff kitchenette.

Adding that, the MTN Ghana Foundation has furnished the center with a comprehensive array of medical equipment, ensuring optimal functionality and patient care.

The provision of such facilities aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s healthcare sector and contributing to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage as outlined by the World Health Organization.

In emphasizing the importance of maintenance for sustainability, Prof. Manu stressed the need for adherence to established policies by the management, staff, and users of the facility.

He also underscored the significance of road safety measures in reducing the burden on healthcare systems, emphasizing prevention as a key aspect of healthcare management.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from the management and staff of the Bawjiase Polyclinic, as well as architects, engineers, and contractors involved in the project.